30 songs to add to your running playlist RIGHT NOW

We know getting in the mood to work out is not always easy. You’re tired, stressed from work and have a mountain of washing to do, but once you hit the gym or put on your running shoes, the relief you feel is amazing.

Getting motivated to actually start your workout is the main issue for most people. We all have good intentions, but there’s always something that seems more important, and even if you love working out and look forward to it every day, staying motivated can be hard.

Once you have your workout routine planned, and your gear ready to go, grabbing your headphones so you can really zone into your workout is normally everybody’s next step. But, listening to the same workout playlist can get boring, and putting on the top 40 hits for the week almost always guarantees that you’ll come across a song you don’t want to listen to, which means you have to skip it and look for something to keep you motivated, taking time away from your exercise.

To help fight the urge to skip every second song that comes up on a random playlist you put on, and to save you time so you don’t have to think of a bunch of motivational and upbeat songs to put together, we’ve made our top 30 list of songs that will make you want to crank up the treadmill, lift that extra weight, or try to go for a new personal best.

Check them out below:

1. Break My Soul by Beyoncé

2. Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

3. 212 by Azealia Banks

4. Level Up by Ciara

5. Head & Heart by Joel Corry feat. MNEK

6. Womanizer by Britney Spears

7. Maneater by Nelly Furtado

8. Applause by Lady Gaga

9. Animals by Maroon 5

10. Mi Gente by J Balvin feat Willy William

11. Temperature by Sean Paul

12. Pound The Alarm by Nicki Minaj

13. Woman by Doja Cat

14. Tempo by Lizzo feat Missy Elliott

15. Bad Girls by M.I.A

16. All The Things She Said by t.A.T.u

17. Out Out by Joel Corry & Jax Jones feat Cahrli XCX & Saweetie

18. Power by Kanye West

19. Work From Home by Fifth Harmony feat Ty Dolla $ign

20. Ain’t Your Mama by Jennifer Lopez

21. B*tch Better Have My Money by Rihanna

22. Bartier Cardi by Cardi B feat 21 Savage

23. Fireball by Pitbull feat John Ryan

24. Die Young by Kesha

25. This Is What You Came For by Calvin Harris feat Rihanna

26. Prisoner by Miley Cyrus feat Dua Lipa

27. Five More Hours by Deorro feat Chris Brown

28. Misery Business by Paramore

29. Countdown by Beyoncé

30. Numb/ Encore by Jay-Z & Linkin Park