What to wear: 10 transitional midis to dress up or down this spring

Ah January, one of the most temperamental and tumultuous months when it comes to both the weather and what to wear when battling the elements.

If you're a fan of skirts, a mini may not be ideal for the biting wind which has descended upon the Emerald Isle, so we're casting our eye over to the midi skirt section of our favourite online fashion sites.

Bonus points for the fact that they can billow photogenically in the wind without leading to the risk of exposure.

Polka-dot skirt €50.00, Astrology skirt €33.77

Floral ruffle skirt €43.24, White faux leather skirt €60.00, Popper skirt €21.62

Faux leather paper-bag waist skirt €60.00, Y.A.S Pleated Midi Skirt €64.86

Ted Baker skirt €268.91, ASOS Pleated Midi Skirt €37.84, Fringe midi €21.00