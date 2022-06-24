What to watch! Everything new on Netflix to binge this weekend

Summer has started but the weather doesn’t seem to have caught up yet! Since it’s been raining all week and looks like it will continue into the weekend, there’s really only one thing you’re going to want to do- binge some great new Netflix shows and movies! Whether you’ve had a hectic week of work or just need some time on your own to relax, there’s nothing better than curling up under a blanket and catching up on some hits shows and new films.

From comedy movies to new seasons of our favourite shows, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to stock up on popcorn and your other favourite snacks!

Here’s the rundown on what’s new to Netflix this weekend to keep you entertained:

Man Vs Bee

Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake. But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new season. Stars Robert Sheehan.

Snowflake Mountain

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless "kidults" who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Love & Gelato

Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she'll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato.

The Man from Toronto

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin- known only as The Man from Toronto- run into each other at a holiday rental. With Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Iliza Shlesinger.

Halftime

Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes global superstar Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

The Future Of

With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examines new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.