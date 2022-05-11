What should you do when you have dry skin and acne?

Acne is a broad term that can include anything from blackheads and whiteheads to painful, cystic pimples on your chin. Even though most people assume acne is caused by oily skin, it is not uncommon to have acne breakouts with a dry skin type as well. While dry skin is not the direct cause of acne, it can make things worse.

For a lot of people, dry skin and acne are a common issue during the winter months but can also be a hassle all year round in dry climates. Dealing with both dry skin and acne may seem daunting but having a better understanding of your dry skin and acne issues can help you select the right treatment options.

Can dry skin cause acne?

Acne is partly caused by hair follicles and the excess build-up of skin cells and dirt clogging your pores. This is normal with oily skin or skin that isn’t properly exfoliated on a regular basis to remove the build-up of dead skin cells before it becomes a problem – but can certainly happen with dry skin as well. Having dry skin alone is not a direct cause of acne but can make your pores more prone to inflammation and collecting the pore-clogging debris you want to avoid. This causes bacteria to get deep into your layers of skin, causing whiteheads and blackheads to form easier.

Finally, dry skin might make your skin produce more oil to compensate for the lack of moisture. The excess oil production creates a more vulnerable environment for possible formation of acne.

How to prevent breakouts when you have dry skin

If you are prone to dry skin, always be sure to moisturize regularly. We love using a formula that helps minimize the appearance of oily skin such as the CLEAR CELL Mattifying Moisturizer (RRP €62.50/ £54). Additionally, keep in mind that not all moisturizer is created equally. What is great for use during the summer months may be too heavy for use in the winter.

If dealing with dry skin, acne, and other skin blemishes, consider switching from your heavier moisturizer to a light-weight formula such as the CLEAR CELL Restoring Serum (RRP €53.50/ £46). Using any kind of skin cream that is too thick may end up clogging the pores you are trying to minimize, directly causing more blemishes to appear.

If you start to notice acne forming, consider using the CLEAR CELL Clarifying Salicylic Blemish Gel (RRP €42.50/ £36.50) to help reduce redness and combat blemishes. It contains salicylic acid, natural ginger and cinnamon bark extract, and is a great option to help soothe unbalanced skin.

3 skincare tips for treating dry skin & acne

Use a proper skincare routine

If you suffer from dry skin during the winter or all year-round, making sure you are using the right skincare routine can go a long way in ensuring your skin is properly hydrated. Use a gentle hydrating facial cleanser such as the ORMEDIC Balancing Facial Cleanser (RRP €39.50/ £34). It includes a gentle blend of botanicals as well as aloe vera that can help nourish and soften your skin while removing impurities.

Once you have your face cleaned with your favourite cleanser, be sure to top it off with a lightweight moisturizer. This helps seal in moisture to provide all day hydration to your skin. Applying your moisturizer twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening, can give you 24-hour locked-in hydration.

Don’t forget sunblock

Once you have your skin cleansed and moisturized, don’t forget to apply sunblock. The UVA and UVB damage your skin deals with on a daily basis can make dryness worse, increase inflammation, and cause dark spots on your complexion.

Using the right sunblock can help prevent all of this. The PREVENTION+ Daily Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30+ (RRP €52.50/ £45) delivers broad-spectrum protection against the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. IMAGE have updated their original formula with a new zinc oxide that rubs in seamlessly, leaving a sheer, weightless finish under makeup or on its own. Formulated with Digital Aging Defense, it helps to protect against blue light from phones, devices and the sun.

Stay on top of acne treatment

Even if you have taken steps to change up your skincare routine for the better, you may still notice acne forming. Don’t skimp on your acne treatment. Skipping just one spot treatment or using it more often than recommended by a dermatologist, can lead to dry and inflamed skin.

However, we all know life can get a little hectic and missing one of your acne treatments may happen. If you find yourself in that situation, consider giving the CLEAR CELL Clarifying Repair Crème (RRP €84/ £72) a try. It includes 2% salicylic acid and a unique blend of naturally derived bakuchiol and squalene to help combat facial blemishes, wrinkles and fine lines.

While most people associate acne with oily skin, nobody is guaranteed safe from them. The key is to keep your skin balanced and healthy by ensuring it’s properly hydrated, cleansed, and balanced regardless of what your skin type is and depending on the environmental factors you’re facing. Do that and you’ll be well on your way to smooth, clarified and radiant skin in no time.

IMAGE Skincare is available for purchase at IMAGE Stockists nationwide and online at www.imageskincare.ie or to find your nearest Image Skincare stockist please click here.