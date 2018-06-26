What is Moon Milk, the new drink trend taking over Instagram?

If you have been experiencing sleepless nights, a new drink trend growing on Instagram is coming to the rescue.

After the #avocadotoast, #mermaidlatte or #snoothiebowls, it seems like you are going to see and hear a lot about Moon Milk.

But what is Moon Milk, and it is good for you?

Used in Ayurvedic traditions as a remedy for sleeplessness, this potion is made with adaptogenic herbs and ayurvedic spices. Basically, it sounds like a pimped version of the traditional Indian chai tea – without the actual tea.

The main ingredient, called ashwagandha, is a root which soporific properties and can be found in Indian shops or organic shops.

Cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, ginger and honey are also used to make this tasty nighttime beverage, which is said to help digestion, regulate your mood and detox your body.

Mixed with milk – dairy or alternative, this drink is the perfect replacement for the evening tea if you are worried about your caffeine intake.

So, will you try the Moon Milk?

Featured image: Instagram @jordanyounis