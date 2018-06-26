SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

What is Moon Milk, the new drink trend taking over Instagram?

by

If you have been experiencing sleepless nights, a new drink trend growing on Instagram is coming to the rescue. 

After the #avocadotoast, #mermaidlatte or #snoothiebowls, it seems like you are going to see and hear a lot about Moon Milk. 

But what is Moon Milk, and it is good for you?

Used in Ayurvedic traditions as a remedy for sleeplessness, this potion is made with adaptogenic herbs and ayurvedic spices. Basically, it sounds like a pimped version of the traditional Indian chai tea – without the actual tea.

The main ingredient, called ashwagandha, is a root which soporific properties and can be found in Indian shops or organic shops.

 

Blue moon milk #milk #moonmilk #yummy #warmmilk #soothing #sleep

A post shared by S A M (@tieusam.sw) on

Cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, ginger and honey are also used to make this tasty nighttime beverage, which is said to help digestion, regulate your mood and detox your body. 

Mixed with milk – dairy or alternative, this drink is the perfect replacement for the evening tea if you are worried about your caffeine intake. 

So, will you try the Moon Milk?

Featured image: Instagram @jordanyounis

Trending