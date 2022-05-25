What is Hyaluronic Acid and why is it so important for our skin?

If you care about incorporating the right ingredients into your skincare routine, then you really must look into Hyaluronic Acid.

As the beauty community say, this moisturising and anti-aging ingredient is a game changer. But what exactly is it? Well, Hyaluronic Acid is a natural ingredient which retains and pulls in moisture.

When used on the skin it hydrates, moisturises and reduces the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles. So if you’re starting to see a few new creases in between your brows, then you might want to invest in some new skincare products featuring this all-star ingredient.

With so many skincare products on the market, claiming to do this and that, it definitely can be hard trying to find the best product for you, with the most beneficial ingredients. That’s why we were excited to hear about the renewed Hyaluron-Filler with new Triple Effect Formula from Eucerin.

As we age, the skin’s natural ability to produce Hyaluronic Acid depletes, resulting in the formation of fine lines and deepening of wrinkles. Noticing changes in our skin as early as our mid-twenties can often come as a surprise, having a knock-on effect on our overall confidence.

Believing in the life-changing power of dermatological skincare, Eucerin’s goal is to create skin solutions that empower women to feel as good as they look in their own skin.

As the Hyaluron-Filler range celebrates its 15th anniversary, Eucerin has developed a *NEW* Triple Effect formula. This unique blend of ingredients supports skin’s natural Hyaluronic Acid production, helping to tackle first signs of ageing.

The upgraded Hyaluron-Filler formula is enriched with new ingredient Enoxolene. Also known as Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Enoxolene is an anti-inflammatory ingredient traditionally used in treatments for eczema and dermatitis conditions, but now the skincare experts at Eucerin have unlocked its skin-ageing potential.

Combined with short and long chain Hyaluronic Acid, to moisturise and plump, and antioxidant Saponin to stimulate skin’s own Hysauronic Acid production, this formula creates a triple threat against fine lines and wrinkles.