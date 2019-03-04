What exactly is Glossier Play? Here’s every piece from the new line

Glossier is known for it's 'skin first' approach to makeup, promoting barely there, it-gal makeup looks with their innovative products.

However, the brand is now ready to introduce their customers to something a little more playful, outwardly gauche but ultimately incredibly chic.

'A brand of dialled-up beauty extras that make getting ready the best part about going out,' reads the tag line for Glossier Play, the new brand Glossier has been teasing for weeks.

The new collection is made up of four beauty products which are an amplified take on the Glossier look.

These four, combined with two beauty tools, make editorial, fashion show makeup accessible.

Colourful cosmetics are increasing in popularity thanks to the exhibitionist, experimental nature of digital beauty gurus – and makeup as art is making a come back.

Glossier Glitter Gelée €14.00

Jelly formulas are having a moment, and Glossier has clearly tapped into that. Recognising it's customer bases' craving for an editorial, backstage-at-London-fashion-week eye, the brand is introducing a series of Glitter Gelées.

The glitter gel is generously packed with glitters, in a quadrant of trendy shades.

Bijoux Bijoux, a gun metal silver, caught our eye as the stand out – and we can see these being particularly popular come summer and festival season.

Glossier Colourslide eyeliner €15.00, Glossier Vinylic Lip €16.00

In the lip department, Glossier is launching a brand new colour contributor to pat on when your The Balm Dot Com isn't cutting it.

The Vinylic Lip is designed to give a high-shine, high-pigment delivery. The lip vinyl comes in six essential colours, ranging from a 90s taupe to an electric 90s orange.

The Colourslide eye liner is also amping up the saturation – with a range of colours we have truly never seen in an eyeliner offering before.

Baby blue, sparkly khaki, bright mustard yellow, moondust and magenta are all on the menu, plus nine others.

Glossier Niteshine €19.00

Lastly in makeup, is the release of the Glossier Play Niteshine.

The liquid glow comes in a range of hues, in an attempt to cater to all skin tones. From baby rose and champagne to deep coppery-brown, only time and tutorials will tell if they succeeded.

Outside of tone range, the liquid highlighters promise to blend seamlessly onto cheekbones, brow bones, Cupid’s bows, and eyelids, and provide a buildable effect. If their Haloscope glow sticks are anything to go by, Glossier understands highlighter – so this will be a roaring success.

It's the priciest item of the four new offerings, but if you have experience with liquid highlights, you'll know they last forever.

Other than makeup items, the Glossier Play family also includes a specifically engineered sharpener for lip and eye pencils, as well as an angled eye liner brush.