What a bargain! Aldi are selling a pizza stone for less than €10

If this past year has given us anything, it’s made us truly appreciate our home comforts.

Instead of going out for dinner and drinks with a few pals, we’ve been at home making the best out of our outdoor spaces and teaching ourselves how to cook restaurant quality meals. I know I’m guilty of a few failed sourdough starters, but who isn’t?

Over the last 16 months, many of us novice cooks took it upon ourselves to learn the craft of homemade pizza making. It’s been a long and challenging process featuring quite a few stodgy attempts.

However, thanks to Aldi, pizza making has never been easier as they’re now selling a professional pizza stone for just €8.99 — an absolute bargain!

Pizza Stones are an essential part of the pizza making process if you’re trying to achieve that authentic crispy base at home.

Because normal home ovens don’t reach as high of a temperature as commercial pizza ovens, it’s virtually impossible to cook a pizza at home, making sure that the underneath is crispy and cooked through, without compromising the top side of your pizza.

However, Pizza Stones are designed to absorb the moisture from the pizza, resulting in a crispier crust and an all round better texture, similar to what you would get at a restaurant.

Aldi’s Pizza Stone is suitable for all ovens and barbecues, perfect for any summer garden parties or back garden picnics! Available in Aldi stores nationwide on Sunday, June 27 — you better be quick though, before they’re gone.