Wexford Skincare Brand Holos sweeps the boards at Universal Beauty Awards

Irish skincare brand Holos has won big recently with five accolades, at the annual Universal Beauty Awards.

Now in their sixth year, the Universal Beauty Awards find the best of makeup and skincare globally. With just over 700 entries in this year's 2024 Awards, the competition was fierce to find the best of the best within the beauty industry. Judged over several months by the team of judges, they select the must-have beauty products for 2024 with products being entered from every corner of the globe.

Holos had two GOLD winners in the Awards, including:

Super Natural Activity Botanical Micellar Pre-Cleanse in the category ‘Best Miscellar Water’

Pre and probiotic Spritz from the Holos also from ‘Super-Natural Activity’ range won in the ‘Best Probiotic Product’

Gold Award Winners

Holos also won awards for three other great products, including:

Super Natural Activity AHA Deep Cleaning Cream / Masque won Silver in the ‘Best Exfoliant’ Award.

Love Your Skin Cleansing Cream came Highly Commended in the ‘Best Cream Cleanser product’ category.

While Love Your Skin Anti-aging Facial Oil a super charged all-rounder and Holos’ best seller was Highly Commended in the Best Anti-ageing Facial oil category.

The innovative Holos skincare brand, handmade in County Wexford, is a range of plant based, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. Its natural products are multi-award-winning, so much so, the brand’s popularity has seen it launched on the U.S market.

Holos Skincare Brand Owner Niamh Hogan

“We are thrilled to have our small Irish brand acknowledged on the international skincare stage”, said brand owner Niamh Hogan. “We are dedicated to innovative products that bring real benefits to the skin, while also being committed to natural plant ingredients and sustainability. Holos bridges the gap between natural, eco skincare; and science based cosmeceutical skincare by harmonising nature, science, and consciousness. Holos believes that the consumer shouldn't have to choose between ethics and results. Holos provides both", she added.

The award-winning products and the complete Holos range are available online at www.holosskincare.com and from pharmacies nationwide.

For the full set of results click on the link Awards The link to winners is here: Universal Beauty Awards.