We’ve found the perfect autumnal makeup and it’s super affordable

The change in season calls for a change in colour palette. #TakeNOTE of these amazing products from NOTE Cosmetics that are perfect for creating that Autumnal look. It can be sad to say goodbye to summer pastels but diving into those deep berry shades, experimenting with eye catching coppers and rocking a strong matte lip is much more fun! Make a serious statement with the stunning shades in the Professional Eyeshadow Palette 106 or 107 and perfect your pout with one of NOTE’s mask proof Matteever Lip-Ink’s available in 8 incredible colours.

Professional Eyeshadow – €14.95

This mesmerising Professional Eyeshadow Palette will quickly become one of your makeup must-haves! The super silky, metallic-effect shadows contain 5 smooth, creamy, blendable and ultra-pigmented berry shades. The formula, enriched in Vitamin E is incredibly moisturising, long lasting and crease proof. Can be used dry or wet for increased pigmentation. If you’re looking for a bold metallic look, this palette is the one for you. Available in ‘107’ (berry shades) and ‘106’ (copper shades).

Note Cosmetics is available to purchase from selected pharmacies nationwide.

Mattever Lip Ink – €8.95

The silky, kiss-proof formula of the Mattever Lip-Ink applies like a gloss and dries matte. Lasting for up to 8 hours without transfer and available in 8 beautiful shades, Mattever Lip-Ink is packed full of lip nourishing Murumuru Oil. The only thing you’ll need to worry about is which shade you’ll be wearing!