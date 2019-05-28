Westlife’s Mark Feehily and partner Cailean to become dads

Huge congratulations are in order for Westlife's Mark Feehily who is set to become a dad for the first time.

The singer took to Instagram to confirm that he will become a dad later this year.

He posted a photo with his partner Cailean to confirm the joyous news.

He captioned the snap: "Thanks for all the Birthday wishes everyone!! It really makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time."

"This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!" Mark gushed.

We couldn't be happier for the Flying Without Wings singer and Cailean. 2019 is going to be a life-changing year for the dads-to-be.