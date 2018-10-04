Westlife have FINALLY confirmed their comeback tour

After never-ending rumours, Westlife finally confirmed they’re getting back together.

The Irish band made the long-awaited announcement on Instagram. The band shared a black and white photo captioned, ”It’s official… we’re back! So excited! #westlife”

The Flying Without Wings singers are set to embark on a huge stadium tour and will also release new music.

Kian, Nicky, Shane and Mark opened up to The Irish Sun about their reunion.

“We genuinely missed each other and missed the buzz of performing on stage together to all our fans,” said Shane.

The band have been apart for quite some time. They waved goodbye to fans in 2012 but are finally ready to make music again.

“We still have a lot that we want to achieve as a band and we want to bring our new music to fans all over the world,” Shane added.

2FM presenter Nicky Byrne explained how the break helped them realise just how special Westlife is: “While we were away, we realised what Westlife really meant to the fans — and to us.”

Rumour has it, Ed Sheeran has penned a hit song for the band and we cannot wait to hear it.

Mark teased: “It felt so great to be back in the studio together and hanging out with each other again. It just felt right.”

“We’re fresh, ready and so excited for this new next chapter of Westlife.”

We are beyond excited for Westlife’s reunion. If anyone needs us we’ll be dancing around to If I Let You Go for the remainder of the day.