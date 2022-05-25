We’re obsessed with this new organic, toxin-free self-tan mousse

A brand new season of Love Island is only days away and our chunky knits are starting to look a bit neglected — this can only mean one thing. Summer is here at last! Although, you might want to tell the weather…

Yes, it’s looking a bit drab and dreary outside, but it’s Ireland — what do we expect? If you’re craving a natural summer glow without the hassle of having to travel abroad to sunnier climates, then we have the perfect solution for you.

One of our favourite beauty brands, Three Warriors have just launched a brand new, organic and toxin-free Tanning Mousse, perfect for those of us who like to look beautifully bronzed all year round.

Suitable for pregnancy, breastfeeding mums and all skin types, Three Warriors Self-Tan Mousse features key skincare ingredients, such as Tasmanian olive oil, avocado oil, aloe vera and chamomile extract.

It’s an easy-to-apply, quick-drying mousse that is rapidly absorbed into the skin to deliver an instant, natural-looking colour.

Leave it on for an hour for a sun-kissed glow or for up to five hours to achieve a deep-bronze tan that looks like you've just got back from the Maldives. This unique sunless tan is long-lasting, it is self-adjusting, working on your natural skin tone.

Melanin technology ensures your tan is automatically tailored to suit your complexion. Three Warriors will only go as dark as your skin would naturally tan from the sun. The tan will utilise a violet-base for a flattering golden-brown glow.

Not to mention, it also smells incredible. The combination of Lime Oil and Vanilla Fruit Extract leaves the skin delicately scented.

Formulated to provide intense hydration and nourishment, it contains Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil, Tasmanian Olive Oil and added Vitamin E to nurture and protect the skin while helping to lock in moisture.

Retailing for €34.99 (RRP), Three Warrior’s Self-Tan Mousse is available to buy from thesalonandspacompany.ie and Edvardandpink.ie.