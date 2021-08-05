We’re obsessed with this new colourful collection from KASH Beauty

Irish social media sensation and makeup guru Keilidh Cashell has launched another new collection with her brand KASH Beauty, and we’re absolutely obsessed!

The Colour Trip Collection from KASH Beauty offers a quaternion of necessary essentials to add to your cosmetics arsenal, all created with imagination and inspiration in mind. Designed by Keilidh herself, as is with all of KASH Beauty’s launches, the inspiration behind this explosion of colour stemmed from her pure love and adoration for makeup artistry and the freedom it allows.

With the Colour Trip Collection, makeup enthusiasts can experiment with the electrifying blend of pigments to create endless possibilities – providing you with everything you need to create any look imaginable — from soft, feminine daytime faces to bold and avant-garde.

The electrifying, buttery mattes, dazzling, prismatic shimmers and unique water-activated liners dominate this contemporary collection, with the Colour Trip Eyeshadow Palette (RRP €44.95) taking the spotlight.

Featuring 20 buttery eyeshadows and 10 unique liquid-activated liners this palette includes a range of hyper-pigmented shades which span the whole shimmering rainbow, from the purest white to the deepest black.

Alongside the indispensable eye offerings, the Colour Trip Collection also includes the perfect set of fluttery feline lashes (RRP €6.95), expert-approved detailed eyeshadow brushes (RRP €32.95) and a super-soft psychedelic marble designed beauty blender (RRP €7.95).

Speaking about the collection, Keilidh said, “Makeup is a form of art, and I wanted this collection to represent that. That feeling of being inspired and creating something exciting is a high in itself, hence the name Colour Trip.”

“My aim with this collection was to create a palette with everything every artist could ever need to create any look imaginable. The collection features a combination of shadows and liners for maximum creativity, paired with the perfect tools for completing detailed artwork.”

To check out the collection for yourself or to order some of the items online, go to kashbeauty.com