We’re obsessed with our favourites from Tesco’s new F&F range

As the autumn/winter season starts to roll in, we’re putting away the swimwear and hanging up the lighter fabrics. Once again, it’s time to dig out our cosy jumpers, comfortable coats and autumn prints.

However, we often find ourselves lacking in excitement when we retrieve all of our winter clothes from the depths of our wardrobe. Sometimes, putting outfits away for a while can make you realise that you don’t *love* them anymore.

If your autumn/winter wardrobe needs a bit of brightening up but you don’t know where to turn to, then we’re here to help! We’ve picked out our top picks from F&F at Tesco’s new autumn/winter collection. Whether you’re looking for cosy knitwear or a new date-night dress, there are some gorgeous pieces to choose from the new range. Check out our favourites below:

A perfect set:

There’s nothing we love more than a matching set, and this one couldn’t be any more adorable! The geo front shirt (RRP €22) and matching trousers (RRP €25) are the definition of stylish but comfortable. If you’re going out for a Sunday roast, heading to a family celebration, or even going on a winter getaway, then this elegant set is guaranteed to grace you with style!

Floral ruffles:

Nothing says autumn more than ditsy floral prints! This soft, laid-back midi dress (RRP €29) checks all of our boxes. With a stunning pink floral print, frilly sleeves and ruffled design, this dress can be styled for almost any occasion. Whether you’re going into the office or meeting the girls for drinks, this autumn staple will carry you through the season with stylish ease.

Boho time:

Boho is always a must-have theme in our wardrobe! This green meadow floral mini dress (RRP €22) will give you a minimalist but modern style, allowing you to dress it either up or down. As the colder weather begins to return, this dress is specifically designed to allow you to layer up for those cosy nights. Pair it with some thick tights and chunky boots, and you’re good to go!

Shop the range in Tesco stores nationwide now.