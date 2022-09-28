We’re LOVING the loafer trend: Check out our favourites for Autumn

Autumn is well and truly here and now we can finally talk about changing our wardrobe for the new season. It’s time to pack away those sandals and flip flops, and move towards a more weather-appropriate shoe choice. We love the classic knee-high boot and chunky ankle boot, but one trend we’re obsessed with this season is loafers!

So far we’ve seen the likes of Hailey Bieber and Emma Chamberlain rocking the classic loafer look, so in a bid to live vicariously through their lavish lifestyles with our fashion, we’ve chosen our favourite loafers to pair with your Autumn outfits.

Check them out below:

PretttyLittleThing

The fabulous patent loafers will go with any Autumn outfit you had in mind, whether it's a skirt and fashion tights kind of day or a baggy jeans and sweater mood, these loafers will match. The stunning gold chain detailing adds some glam and will pair nicely with some gold hoops.

ASOS

We love a chunky loafer around here and they don’t come much chunkier than these! This statement pair of loafers will take your outfit from ‘meh’ to head-turning! The silver detailing adds a dainty element so these shoes are perfect for in the office or heading out for cocktails.

RIVER ISLAND

Black loafers will always have our hearts but white loafers? They’re going straight in my basket! Ideal loafers to brighten up any of your Autumn outfits with a gold chain to match all of your gold jewellery.

ZARA

We love these round toe, chunky loafers with gold detailing. These platform-like soles will add all the height you need without the pain of a heel.

TOPSHOP

A twist on the classic chunky loafer, these ballerina-style pumps are the perfect loafer-type shoe for the gal who doesn’t want to wear the traditional chunky loafers. Also if you get them dirty when you’re walking on crunchy Autumn leaves, you can just wipe them clean!

NEW LOOK

These loafers are the real deal with their leather upper and classic tassel detailing. Ideal to match any outfit or jewellery as these shoes have no chain or metal as most loafers now do.

Pull & Bear

Gorgeous and glossy loafers to dress up a casual fit or match a classy work look- the fashion opportunities are endless! A mid-calf jumper dress paired with tights and these loafers? A stunning Autumn look you’ll never get sick of.

Stradivarius

A unique loafer that we couldn’t leave out of our favourites list. These white chunky loafers with chain detailing will bring together any plain outfit and turn it into a fashion-forward get-up. The fully white soles are what bring these shoes to a 10/10 for us.