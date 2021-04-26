We’re in awe! Watch the teaser trailer for West Side Story remake

The first look teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story was released during last night’s Oscars, and we’re in absolute awe!

The mesmerising trailer gives us just a tiny snapshot of what fans of the iconic musical can expect, and we think it’s fair to say that you won’t be disappointed. We now know exactly how long we have to wait too, with a release date set for December 10, this year.

From the trailer we can see that this new remake will have the same amount of high-stakes drama which we remember from the original adaptation, with both the music and the love story at its heart.

This upcoming romantic musical drama will of course follow the original 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, which itself is loosely based on Romeo and Juliet.

The musical follows star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony, who find themselves entangled in a bitter battle between their gangster families.

This new remake, brought to us by the directing legend that is Steven Spielberg, features newcomer Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort (The Fault in our Stars, Babydriver) in the starring roles of Maria and Tony.

They’re accompanied by Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, The Prom) as Anita, David Alvarez (Billy Elliot The Musical) as Bernardo and Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hanson) as Riff.

Check out the full teaser trailer for Spielberg’s West Side Story below;