Kodaline tell Cork: ‘We’re coming back to play in your beautiful city!’

Hot on the heels of U2's big announcement earlier today, Kodaline have confirmed they will be taking to the stage in the People's Republic of Cork later this year.

Aiken Promotions today confirmed that Kodaline will return to play Live at the Marquee Cork this summer on June 7, and we are pumped!

CORK we're coming back to play in your beautiful city! Tickets on sale this Friday 9am! pic.twitter.com/kcefFpUizt — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 29, 2018

Last year Kodaline fans were treated to a new single Brother, a track which will rank amongst one of their very best.

The track was produced by Steve Harris and Two Inch Punch, with long-time collaborator Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol fame and executive producer. It’s the first addictive taste from their forthcoming new album.

Prior to that Kodaline featured on Kygo’s global smash Raging and have for the first time worked with a variety of different writers and producers including pop guru Wayne Hector on their forthcoming album.

This will be their first album since 2015's Coming Up For Air, which went Gold in the UK. The band's debut album, In A Perfect World has sold over a million copies worldwide and imprinted itself on the nation's consciousness with streaming figures well into the hundreds of millions. On Vevo, the band's videos have had over 200 million views, and they have sold over a million singles.

Tickets for this date go on sale on Friday February 2 at 10am from Ticketmaster, and we'll be bringing our A-game.