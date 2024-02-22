Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia & aphasia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

The care team of the television presenter, known for hosting The Wendy Williams Show, confirmed her diagnosis earlier today.

Revealing that they wish to ‘clear up rumours’ about Wendy’s health, the press release explains that her aphasia diagnosis, which impacts communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, which affects cognitive function, have “already presented significant hurdles”, to Wendy.

The statement begins, “On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumours about her health”. The message then highlights Williams’ struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema.

It continues, “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions”.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)”.

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life”.

“Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires”.

The statement went on to explain, “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances”.

“Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioural changes but have not yet received a diagnosis”.

“There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need”.

The message closes off by stating, “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way”.

While it confirms that Wendy was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023, her diagnosis follows that of Die Hard’s Bruce Willis, who was originally diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and then with frontotemporal dementia during the following year.