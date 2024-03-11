Well-known stars attend ‘Bricktionary: Interactive LEGO Exhibition’ opening

It’s officially open! Over 1,000,000 LEGO bricks were painstakingly erected in Dublin last week, into a vast and diverse range of exciting models. Combined with 6 different interactive zones and an on-site café, ‘Bricktionary: The Interactive LEGO Brick Exhibition’ is set to be the best new family day out in Dublin.

After a hugely successful worldwide tour in Australia, Asia and The United States, Irish celebrities, presenters, journalists, sports stars, influencers and more got the lucky chance to be the first to experience the Irish opening this weekend, which also marked the experience’s European debut.

Maia Dunphy pictured at the launch

Well-known TV personalities Glenda Gilson, Maia Dunphy and Anna Daly were spotted catching up with each other within the experience. Anna Daly later posted a photo of herself and Glenda Gilson on Instagram saying, “we have traded long liquid lunches for LEGO expos!”.

Karol, Gina & Gene Daly at the launch event

Evidently all using the event opportunity as a special day out with their LEGO brick loving children, Donal Skehan, John Kavanagh, Kieran Cuddihy, Jodie Wood and many more all spent over two hours at the brand-new Dublin experience, creating special memories with their kids, who all appeared to love every minute of it.

Anna Daly pictured with her son Rhys at the launch

The kids in attendance noticeably really loved the interactive build zones and the mystery mosaic section, where they were challenged to help create an enormous LEGO mural. Possibly the most popular part by far, for both adults and kids alike in attendance, was the earthquake challenge. LEGO lovers are challenged to build LEGO creations that are strong enough to survive a simulated earthquake!

Donal Skehan pictured at the launch

Many influencers in attendance also brought their siblings, nieces or nephews. Adam Fogarty and his little nephew looked amazing in matching outfits, while arguably Ireland’s biggest ‘culchie’ Influencer (as he calls himself!) James Doyle drove up “to the big schmoke” for the experience opening, with his sister who is a major LEGO fan. He took to Tiktok after the event to say:

“My sister is mad about the LEGO, so when I heard this was on, I knew I had to bring her… We went to one of the interactive areas where you can make your own LEGO stuff, and Lucy was very creative.”

Jodie Wood & Will Matthews pictured at the launch

Speaking about the various expertly made models on display, which come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from fashion to fantasy, Influencer James Doyle continued:

“They even had Mister Bean! And in fairness the detail was spot on”.

Now officially open to the public, and running here until August, the interactive exhibition promises a captivating blend of creativity, education, and immersive LEGO experiences for visitors of all ages. It challenges visitors with 6 interactive build zones, features over 150 models from the bestselling book, more famous models from the much-loved television series ‘LEGO Masters Australia’ (which is currently airing here on Channel 4). The exhibition also includes 45 new brick models from the imaginations of The Brickman team, ranging from life-size animals to space travel.

Bricktionary: The Interactive LEGO Brick Exhibition is now open in the Theatre of Light, Point Square, Dublin 1.

Tickets are on sale here now. Tickets are priced at:

Adult ticket from €15 (ex fees)

Child ticket (0-17 years) from €12 (ex fees)

Under 3’s are free

Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children or 1 adult + 3 children) from €45 (ex fees)

For exhibition information visit here.