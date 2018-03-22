About time! Manchester United are starting a women’s football team

Manchester United have officially submitted an application to the English Football Association, with the hopes of starting a female football team.

Well lads, it is about time, to be fair.

Manchester United are actually one of the few major teams in the UK without a female team.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all have lady teams, and up until this point, Man United had resisted – we've no clue why tbh.

Ed Woodward, the team's executive vice-chairman, released a statement, saying: “We are pleased to announce that the club intends to establish its first ever professional women’s team and has submitted an application to enter WSL2."

"The FA has provided excellent support through the process and we believe that launching a team in WSL2 would give many more of our graduates from the regional talent club the chance to establish themselves as first team players."

“The Manchester United women’s team must be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men’s first team and offer academy players a clear route to top-level football within the club.”

A statement from the club itself was also released: “If successful, the move would provide a career pathway for players who graduate from the long-established and highly successful girls’ regional talent club which has seen some 15 of its graduates playing international football this season alone. The squad would be based at the club’s historic training centre at The Cliff (formerly the senior mens’ venue).”

We love seeing the spotlight on women's sport – so important!