‘Welcoming baby #2’: Baby joy for America Ferrera and husband Ryan

Huge congratulations are in order for America Ferrera who just announced her second pregnancy. The actress revealed her major news on Instagram with the help of her adorable family.

The doting mum posed with her husband Ryan Piers Williams and their sweet son Sebastian. The soon-to-be mum-of-two is cradling her baby bump in the snap, but what makes it even cuter is the fact that little Sebastian is holding onto his mum’s tummy too.

The mum captioned the image: “Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Friends of the Ugly Betty star were quick to gush about her wonderful news.

Reese Witherspoon said, “Congratulations! This is the most exciting news.”

“You are the sweetest family. All love to you all in this New Year,” said Judith Light.

Karrie Martin added, “Oh my gosh!!! This is so special and exciting!! @americaferrera Sending you and your family all the love and blessings during this beautiful time.”

America and Ryan welcomed their first child, a boy named Sebastian, in May 2018.

There's no doubt he cannot wait to meet his little brother or sister in the coming months.