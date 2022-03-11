Weekend Bake: This Peanut Butter KitKat Cheesecake recipe is a must-try!

The month of March is full of lovely days and events to look forward to. With International Women’s Day just gone, now it’s time to prepare for Paddy’s Day and Mother’s Day!

Of course no well-planned event would be complete without an absolutely show-stopping dessert to tuck into. That’s why we’re excited to share this absolutely scrumptious recipe, which is the perfect make-ahead dessert.

This Peanut Butter KitKat Cheesecake recipe is such a crowd-pleaser and we find ourselves making it again and again. Making it the day before the big event really takes the stress out of the day itself, meaning there’s more time to enjoy the festivities and relax.

So the next time you find yourself entertaining a few guests, or if you’re invited over for a celebratory meal, whip up this sumptuous dish and thank us later!

Serves: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 75 mins

Ingredients:

Cooking spray (preferably vegetable)

For the crust:

18 whole Oreos

60g unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:

670g full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature

200g granulated sugar

180g full-fat sour cream (or full-fat yoghurt)

125g smooth peanut butter

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs

12 fun-size or 5 regular size KitKat chocolate bars, chopped

For the topping:

50g peanuts, chopped (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4. Spray a 22cm spring form tin with cooking spray and set aside.

Using a food processor, pulse the whole Oreos into fine crumbs. In a medium sized bowl, stir the cookie crumbs and melted butter together.

Press into the bottom and slightly up the sides of the prepared tin. Note: The crust should be thick.

Line foil on the bottom and tightly around the outside walls of the spring form tin

Bake the crust for 7-8 minutes. Allow to cool slightly.

Using a handheld mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or a food processor, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Add the sour cream, peanut butter, and vanilla and blitz/beat until combined.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each until just blended. Do not over mix the filling after you have added the eggs.

Using a rubber spatula or large wooden spoon, fold in ¾ of your chopped KitKats.

Pour the filling into the cooled crust.

Place the spring form tin into a large roasting pan and place into the oven.

Fill with about 2.5cm of hot water. The foil wrapped around the tin will prevent water from leaking inside.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the centre is almost set.

Turn the oven off and open the door slightly. Let the cheesecake sit in the oven for 1 hour (this will prevent cracks from forming).

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely at room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight (preferred).

Loosen the cake from the rim of the pan and remove the rim. Top with additional chopped KitKats and peanuts if using. Cut into slices and serve chilled.