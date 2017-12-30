We need these Minnie Mouse bags from Penneys IMMEDIATELY

Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean our shopping tendencies are.

Primark just came out with a line of Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse bags that are too darling for WORDS.

These accessories are perfect for Disney fans young and old.

The girly Minnie Mouse bag is a mere €10, and its sweet backpack companion also comes in at €10.

A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Shopping trip to Penneys, anyone?

On the sleeker side, they're selling an adorable black Mickey Mouse backpack.

We can't get over how cute those little ears poking over the back are!

And the price tag may be the best part, with the bag going for just €16. We will be adding one of these to our wardrobes IMMEDIATELY.

A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

Penneys' Disney line is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

We absolutely can't wait to get these bags!

They'll make everywhere the happiest place on earth.