We love Victoria’s personalised wrapping paper for Brooklyn

It’s hard to believe but Brooklyn Beckham turns 21 today. His mum and dad, Victoria and David, took the opportunity to wish him a very happy birthday on Instagram first thing this morning.

Victoria posted a gorgeous throwback photo of a 23-year-old David holding baby Brooklyn. It is a beautiful photo but it’s the accompanying caption that proves, once again, just how much love there is in this family.

She also took the opportunity to share some love for David too:

She wrote:

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham"

David also shared some love for his son this morning, posting a photo of a young Brooklyn wearing a swimming cap.

"Happy 21st to my big boy what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud," he wrote.

"You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father that's what you want to see in your son. . ."

But it's the personalised printed wrapper paper on Brooklyn's birthday gift that we think is great.

Super cute!

