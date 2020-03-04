SHEmazing!
We love Victoria’s personalised wrapping paper for Brooklyn

It’s hard to believe but Brooklyn Beckham turns 21 today. His mum and dad, Victoria and David, took the opportunity to wish him a very happy birthday on Instagram first thing this morning.

Victoria posted a gorgeous throwback photo of a 23-year-old David holding baby Brooklyn. It is a beautiful photo but it’s the accompanying caption that proves, once again, just how much love there is in this family.

Photo credit – Victoria Beckham Instagram

She also took the opportunity to share some love for David too:

She wrote:

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham"

Photo credit – David Beckham Instagram

David also shared some love for his son this morning, posting a photo of a young Brooklyn wearing a swimming cap.

"Happy 21st to my big boy what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud," he wrote.

Photo credit – David Beckham Instagram

"You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father that's what you want to see in your son. . ."

Photo credit – Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

But it's the personalised printed wrapper paper on Brooklyn's birthday gift that we think is great.

Super cute!

 

Title image credit – David Beckham Instagram

