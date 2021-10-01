We love the special meaning behind Princess Beatrice’s baby girl’s name

The name of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s baby girl has finally been announced and it’s absolutely adorable!

Taking to social media this afternoon, the Royal Family shared the tiny tot’s sweet name, just two weeks after she was born.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” the social media post read, alongside a darling photo of their baby girl’s footprints.

With Latin and Italian origins, the name Sienna means ‘orange red’, and can be derived from the Italian city of Siena — very fitting considering her father’s Italian heritage.

However, it’s their daughter’s middle name which we find extra special, as she of course is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Continuing, the statement explains that the couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna”.

Meanwhile, Edoardo, who was already a loving father to his five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, has taken to Instagram to gush about his darling daughter. "Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us," he excitedly wrote in the Instagram caption.

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

"A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital," he lovingly concluded.

Princess Beatrice and her businessman husband welcomed the birth of their first child together two weeks ago on September 18. Little Sienna was born at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, weighing six pounds and two ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” the Royal Family’s announcement read, continuing, “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents on their bundle of joy — we can't wait to see what little Sienna and Wolfie get up to together!