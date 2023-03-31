We have all of the wine & chocolate combos you’ll need this Easter

Barefoot Wine, the Number 1 USA Wine brand in Ireland, is the perfect pairing for your favourite chocolate this Easter.

Easter is the perfect excuse to tuck into your fave chocolate treats and sip on a glass of wine. Rather than reaching for the first bottle you come across, Barefoot Wine encourages wine lovers to think that little bit deeper about how your choice of wine brings out the flavours of your choice of chocolate. They’ve got you covered with a guide on how to successfully make your own chocolates as well as what wine to pair with your delish creation.

We all know wine and chocolate is an iconic combo, but do you know how to make the most out of your treats? No worries, here are some of the best wine with chocolate combinations that’ll guarantee to get your taste buds tingling!

Milk Chocolate

Upgrade your classic choice of silky milk chocolate by pairing it with a glass of Barefoot Pink Moscato. A combination of notes of ripe red fruits, mandarin orange and subtle raspberry tones, this vibrant wine brings out the sweetness of the chocolate. Top tip from us: melt some of your chocolate and dip some strawberries in before sipping on Pink Moscato for the perfect treat.

Dark Chocolate

For a classic wine and chocolate combination, pair your choice of sumptuous dark chocolate treats with Barefoot’s rich Merlot. The dark, fruity flavours of this full-bodied red wine has a gorgeous hint of smoky vanilla oak and black cherries, making for a highly luxurious flavour sensation when combined with the bitterness of dark chocolate.

White Chocolate

Buttery in taste and texture, pair your yummy white chocolate with the equally as smooth medium-bodied Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay. The tempting vanilla and fruity nature of chardonnay blends perfectly with the sweet flavours of white chocolate. Talk about yummy! Amp it up a notch by choosing Barefoot’s Buttery Chardonnay, which is just as decadently smooth as white chocolate.

Salted Caramel

If you like your chocolate with a twist, then you’re likely a fan of salted caramel. The delightful blend of sweet and salty is complemented well by Barefoot’s juicy Moscato. Notes of peach, ripe apricots and citrus make this the perfect dessert wine, bringing out the sweetness of the chocolate and caramel, while still letting the salty goodness take centre stage.

Orange Infused Chocolate

Orange chocolate – it tastes like fruit, so it must be healthy, right? Well, maybe not – but we won’t judge. The zesty nature of orange infused chocolate pairs perfectly with fruity and crisp Barefoot Pinot Grigio. Thanks to its cool, light-bodied style, the wine will complement the strong flavours of orange chocolate rather than being on the OTT side.

This Easter get creative by making your very own chocolatey treats. A box of homemade truffles are fab presents for friends and a sweet treat for that next night in – or you could just scoff them yourself! Either way, you don’t have to be a whizz in the kitchen to make these yummy goodies.

Chocolate Truffles Recipe

You’ll need:

Dark chocolate, chopped

Double cream

Butter

‘Toppings’ to roll your truffles in – cocoa, chopped nuts, coconut or even some more chocolate!

How to:

Gently heat the butter and cream in a saucepan until they’re combined and simmering.

Tip the mixture into a bowl containing the chopped chocolate and stir until silky smooth.

Leave this to cool and then pop in the fridge for 3-4 hours.

Use a warm spoon to scoop small amounts of the mixture and roll this into the size you’d like your truffles to be.

Finally have fun rolling your truffles in the coatings of your choice. Or, if you’d prefer to dip your sweet treats into a chocolate of your choice, pop a truffle on a fork or stick and coat with the melted chocolate before placing on a sheet of baking paper in the fridge to chill.

No matter your chocolate preference, you’ll find the perfect choice of Barefoot Wine to go with it. The range includes Barefoot Moscato, Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon, Barefoot Malbec, Barefoot Chardonnay, Barefoot Pink Pinot Grigio, Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay and Barefoot Pink Moscato alongside Barefoot Pinot Grigio, Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc, Barefoot Merlot and Barefoot White Zinfandel.

So raise a glass this Easter with Barefoot Wine, packed with big flavours and gorgeous aromas – there’s plenty to choose from!

Barefoot Wine is available from all good stockists, RRP €10.50.

www.barefootwine.ie