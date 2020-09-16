We finally know where Beyoncé got her name

Beyoncé’s mum, Tina Knowles-Lawson has opened up about the origin of her famous daughter's name.

Tina, a fashion designer and founder of the House of Deréon, 66, spoke about the unique name during the inaugural episode of In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, sharing that "Beyoncé" is actually her maiden name even though it's now a handle widely associated with her famous daughter.

"A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name," she said. "My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."

Tina, who is also mum to daughter singer Solange, went on to say that only several people in her family have the "Beyoncé" last name.

However due to a clerical error, other members of her family including her brother and his kids, now have "Beyincé" as their surname.

Knowles-Lawson seen here "with my beautiful niece and nephew Larry Beyince’ and Angie Beyince’"

"It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, 'Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings,' " Knowles-Lawson said. "And my mum’s reply to me was like, 'That’s what they put on your birth certificate.' "

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?' " Tina continued. "And she said, 'I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, black people didn’t get birth certificates."

Knowles-Lawson added that it "must have been horrible" for her own mother to "not to even be able to have her children's names spelled correctly."

After her marriage to Beyoncé’s father and former manager Mathew Knowles, she took on a different surname.

The couple split in 2009 after more than 30 years together and finalized their divorce in 2011. She is now married to actor Richard Lawson.

Knowles-Lawson also opened up about how much she misses seeing her grandchildren because of the ongoing pandemic.

She recently shared a heartwarming throwback image of herself with her daughter Beyoncé and her granddaughter Blue Ivy, noting how much she misses them.

"Wow I miss them️.”

That said she has also revealed that she calls or FaceTimes Blue and her 3-year-old twin siblings Sir and Rumi each day”.