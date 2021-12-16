We are obsessed with this arancini rice ball recipe for our appetizers this Christmas

There are few things we love more in life than a good tapas menu and over Christmas we often find ourselves looking for little recipes like those bite-size tapas appetisers to have for guests – and ourselves! And these arancini rice balls are the perfect cosy, cheesy snack to satisfy everyone this season!

You'll need…

1 ball fresh mozzarella

2tsp dried basil

1tsp oregano

5 eggs

200ml chicken broth

2tbsp tomato paste

100g tomato sauce

200g risotto rice

1tsp garlic salt

¼tsp pepper

½tsp salt

300ml vegetable oil

200g breadcrumbs

2tbsp butter

150g grated parmesan cheese

Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Add in your risotto rice and lightly toast it for 2-3 minutes.

Add in your chicken broth and stir it until it reduces down.

Break in 2 eggs and stir it into the mixture before pouring in your parmesan and mixing it in. Scoop the mixture into a bowel and set it aside before allowing it to cool and then placing it in the fridge for a couple of hours.

Meanwhile, toss your tomato sauce, tomato paste, oregano, basil, salt and pepper into pan and cook until reduced. Lastly add in your garlic salt and set aside.

Take your risotto mixture from the fridge and shape it into small balls. Flatten them, spoon in a dollop of your tomato mixture, a slice of mozzarella and then fold the risotto mixture over it again to create the rice ball. Repeat until all the mixture is used up.

Beat the remaining eggs in a bowl and pour the breadcrumbs into a separate bowl. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep pan over a medium heat.

Douse the rice balls into the egg, cover it with breadcrumbs and then use a spoon to place them in the hot oil for 4-5 minutes. Be careful with the hot oil and make sure it doesn’t splash on you.

Serve with your dip of choice!