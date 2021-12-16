We are obsessed with this arancini rice ball recipe for our appetizers this Christmas
There are few things we love more in life than a good tapas menu and over Christmas we often find ourselves looking for little recipes like those bite-size tapas appetisers to have for guests – and ourselves! And these arancini rice balls are the perfect cosy, cheesy snack to satisfy everyone this season!
You'll need…
1 ball fresh mozzarella
2tsp dried basil
1tsp oregano
5 eggs
200ml chicken broth
2tbsp tomato paste
100g tomato sauce
200g risotto rice
1tsp garlic salt
¼tsp pepper
½tsp salt
300ml vegetable oil
200g breadcrumbs
2tbsp butter
150g grated parmesan cheese
Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Add in your risotto rice and lightly toast it for 2-3 minutes.
Add in your chicken broth and stir it until it reduces down.
Break in 2 eggs and stir it into the mixture before pouring in your parmesan and mixing it in. Scoop the mixture into a bowel and set it aside before allowing it to cool and then placing it in the fridge for a couple of hours.
Meanwhile, toss your tomato sauce, tomato paste, oregano, basil, salt and pepper into pan and cook until reduced. Lastly add in your garlic salt and set aside.
Take your risotto mixture from the fridge and shape it into small balls. Flatten them, spoon in a dollop of your tomato mixture, a slice of mozzarella and then fold the risotto mixture over it again to create the rice ball. Repeat until all the mixture is used up.
Beat the remaining eggs in a bowl and pour the breadcrumbs into a separate bowl. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep pan over a medium heat.
Douse the rice balls into the egg, cover it with breadcrumbs and then use a spoon to place them in the hot oil for 4-5 minutes. Be careful with the hot oil and make sure it doesn’t splash on you.
Serve with your dip of choice!