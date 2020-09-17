We are obsessed with the new Friends makeup collection

In January, the Friends reboot news became official, with star Lisa Kudrow confirming on Instagram, “It’s happening.”

Now, though, as the coronavirus pandemic hits the pause button on most TV and film productions, the Friends reboot has been delayed indefinitely.

But don’t fear, as you can still get your Friends groove on with a new Friend’s make-up collection which has just been launched but prepare to spend this month’s pay packet, because you'll want every single item.

Lobster make-up bag €9.99

Created by Revolution Beauty, the line-up includes products that pay homage to the timeless sitcom, complete with cute packaging.

The Rachel eye shadow palette €9.99

There are eye-shadow palettes and lipsticks inspired by each of the three leading ladies — Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Phoebe Buffay.

The Monica eye shadow palette €9.99

There is also a huge palette filled with a range of eye-shadow colours and dazzling highlighters.

Phoebe lipstick €6.99

Revolution Beauty has totally knocked it out of the park with the eye-shadow shade names, which reference various Friends moments that fans will instantly recognise.

Rachel lip gloss €6.99

There's "On a Break," a shiny champagne; "Geller Cup," a sultry burgundy; and "Science Boy," a sparkly silver.

Chandler lip gloss €6.99

The full collection is now available to shop on Revolution Beauty. This collection is officially our lobster for life.