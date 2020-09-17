We are obsessed with the new Friends makeup collection
In January, the Friends reboot news became official, with star Lisa Kudrow confirming on Instagram, “It’s happening.”
Now, though, as the coronavirus pandemic hits the pause button on most TV and film productions, the Friends reboot has been delayed indefinitely.
But don’t fear, as you can still get your Friends groove on with a new Friend’s make-up collection which has just been launched but prepare to spend this month’s pay packet, because you'll want every single item.
Created by Revolution Beauty, the line-up includes products that pay homage to the timeless sitcom, complete with cute packaging.
There are eye-shadow palettes and lipsticks inspired by each of the three leading ladies — Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Phoebe Buffay.
There is also a huge palette filled with a range of eye-shadow colours and dazzling highlighters.
Revolution Beauty has totally knocked it out of the park with the eye-shadow shade names, which reference various Friends moments that fans will instantly recognise.
There's "On a Break," a shiny champagne; "Geller Cup," a sultry burgundy; and "Science Boy," a sparkly silver.
The full collection is now available to shop on Revolution Beauty. This collection is officially our lobster for life.