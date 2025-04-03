Wayne Rooney posts birthday message in honour of wife Coleen Rooney

Wayne Rooney is celebrating his wife!

Today (April 3), I’m A Celebrity runner-up Coleen Rooney is marking her 39th birthday.

In honour of the wonderful occasion, former footballer Wayne Rooney has been taking the opportunity to pay a special tribute to her!

Earlier today, Wayne took to social media to share a glowing message for Coleen. On his Instagram page, the 39-year-old chose to post two snaps with the couple’s sons – Kai (15), Klay (11), Kit (8), and Cass (6).

The first image sees Coleen all dressed up with her two eldest sons for a special event, while the second showcases the reality star with a pink birthday cake, which has been decorated with bows, black hearts and two sparklers.

“Happy Birthday to the best,” father-of-four Wayne penned in his birthday caption to Coleen.

“Thanks for everything @coleen_rooney,” he added sweetly, alongside a red heart emoji.

Following his heartwarming family tribute, many fans of the Rooneys have since been commenting their own birthday wishes to Coleen.

“Happy bday Coleen,” one follower responded.

“Happy birthday Coleen have a great day xx,” another exclaimed.

“Go on Col! Happy birthday lass,” a third fan added.

Wayne’s birthday tribute to his wife comes as Coleen recently opened up about how the couple’s stardom has impacted their children’s childhoods.

In an interview with the Irish Independent last month, Coleen detailed how the glory days of Wayne’s career with Manchester United brought a lot of fame.

“I think our kids grew up with it. There’s certain things that it does affect – there were times when the kids have said, when Wayne was playing, ‘Can Dad stay at home?’ because we didn’t get around the theme park. Or, ‘He’s not watching me play football because he’s being asked for selfies,’” she recalled.

“He’s grateful for fans too, so it’s a hard situation. We’ve obviously made them aware of things as they’ve got older and started to understand things,” Coleen explained further.