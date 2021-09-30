Wayne Couzens given life sentence following death of Sarah Everard

It has been reported that former Metropolitan Police Officer, Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to a whole life in prison following the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old marketing executive was abducted, sexually assaulted and tragically killed in March this year, while walking home from a friend’s house in south London.

On March 9 Couzens was arrested on suspician of kidnapping and murder a week after Everard was reported missing, with her body being discovered in the woods the next day.

Couzens was finally sentenced today at London's Old Bailey court after a two-day hearing, receiving a whole life sentence, which means he will remain in prison for the rest of his life until he dies, and he will never be eligible for parole.

Couzens is also the first police officer to ever be given this type of sentence.

Everard’s devastating murder sparked a national movement, as women took to the streets to protest street harrassment, advocating for women to be able to safely walk at night without having to worry about potential predators.

Responding to Wayne’s life sentencing, Sarah’s family have issued a statement to Sky News saying, “Nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back, but knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief.”

“The world is a safer place with him imprisoned. It is almost seven months since Sarah died and the pain of losing her is overwhelming. We miss her all the time.”

"She was a beautiful young woman in looks and character and our lives are the poorer without her.”

"We remember all the lovely things about Sarah – her compassion and kindness, her intelligence, her strong social conscience. But we especially like to remember her laughing and dancing and enjoying life. We hold her safe in our hearts.”