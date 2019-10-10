‘Watching from above’: Lili Reinhart pens moving tribute to Luke Perry

The death of Luke Perry broke the hearts of Riverdale fans all across the world.

The actor played the loveable and loyal Fred Andrews on the teen drama series and it’s safe to say he was missed as season four aired on Netflix today.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the Luke Perry tribute episode aired. It was an emotional watch for the fans, but we can’t even begin to imagine how hard it was for the cast.

They didn’t have to act because the pain and heartache was all too real. Speaking ahead of the premiere, Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the show, penned a heartfelt tribute to her co-star.

Lili shared a series of photos of Luke and the cast which are bound to warm your heart.

The actress wrote, “Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke. We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day.”

"I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke,” the Hustlers star added.

Fellow Riverdale star, Camila Mendes said it was hard to express how she was feeling ahead of the season four premiere.

“We put everything we have into this episode. We wanted to honour Luke’s memory in the most sincere and respectful way possible. This episode is as hard to watch as it was to make it,” she wrote.

Camila continued, “Actually, making it was harder, but the result is a beautiful tribute to our friend. Luke deserves that and so much more.”

Season four of Riverdale is available on Netflix now.