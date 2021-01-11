Watch the trailer for Zendaya’s achingly romantic new drama

Netflix just dropped the trailer for their new film, Malcolm & Marie, starring Emmy winner Zendaya and Golden Globe nominee John David Washington, and we’ve got goose-bumps.

Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success.

The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface and smouldering tensions arise, testing the strength of their love and pushing them towards a romantic reckoning.

Watch the trailer here:

Malcolm & Marie, which is due to hit the streaming service in just a matter of weeks on February 5, is already tipped to receive quite a number of Oscar nominations, with both Zendaya and Washington expected to be included in the Best Actor/Actress categories.

Another note-worthy aspect about this black and white film is the fact that it was one of the first movies to be filmed during the pandemic, while adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols.

Writer, director and producer Sam Levinson, who also created Zendaya’s hit HBO series Euphoria, worked to create a film of rare originality with Malcolm & Marie, making it an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future.

Make sure to check out Malcolm & Marie when it lands on Netflix this February 5.