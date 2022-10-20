WATCH: The trailer for The Crown season 5 has been released

It’s the moment fans have been waiting for – the season 5 trailer for The Crown is finally here!

Netflix has just released a first look into the highly-anticipated fifth season of its most popular dramas, based on the goings-on of the British royal family.

The trailer allows audiences to see the show’s cast change properly for the first time, as The Crown changes its actors every two seasons to accurately reflect their ageing appearances.

Actress Imelda Staunton will be stepping into the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown’s final two seasons, a role which has previously been held by Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki has taken on the portrayal of Princess Diana, and Dominic West will be filling the shoes of Prince Charles.

Excitingly, Lesley Manville has also joined the cast as the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. Johnny Lee Miller will be playing the role of John Major, the Queen’s ninth prime minister in her reign.

Regarding what audiences can expect, the trailer for The Crown season five certainly promises bucketloads of drama! As this season is set in the 1990s, it is believed that the overarching storyline will focus on the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The trailer shows glimpses of key moments from the breakdown of the Wales’ marriage, such as Diana’s so-called ‘revenge dress’ and the aftermath of her BBC Panorama interview.

“As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession,” Netflix writes in its description, “she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon,” the streaming service teases.

“The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home," Netflix warns.

Viewers can expect season 5 of The Crown to arrive on Netflix on November 9. We can’t wait to binge the whole season!