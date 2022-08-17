WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s new Tim Burton series is here

If you’re a fan of The Addams Family, we have some exciting news for you!

The highly-anticipated teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series, Wednesday, has been released.

This eight-part series aims to breathe new life into Tim Burton’s iconic story of the Addams Family. The show will follow the Addams’ spooky daughter, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega), as she is banished to spooky Nevermore Academy after taking revenge on her brother’s bullies.

In its official description of the show, Netflix says, “Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

“Season one will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The trailer shows the return of the entire Addams family, played by an entirely new cast compared to the original film.

Hollywood icon Catherine Zeta-Jones will be taking on the role of Wednesday’s mother Morticia, Luis Guzmán will play her father Gorman, and Isaac Ordonez will portray her brother, Pugsley.

Fans of the film will also be delighted to know that the original Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci, will be making an appearance as the mysterious Marilyn Thornhill.

The classic spooky film, The Addams Family, was released in 1991 and has been a Halloween staple ever since. Wednesday Addams has been a popular Halloween costume for decades, with her signature black braids and polka dot dress.

The series is expected to premiere around Halloween time, although a date has yet to be confirmed.

We can't wait to watch this!