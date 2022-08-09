Watch: The trailer for Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ is finally here

By Brian Cummins

Just days ago we received the teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy Do Revenge, jam packed with stars and a classic trope with a modern twist.

Now, we finally have the full trailer! More storyline teasers, more insight into the premise, and of course, more character dialogue (that we love, btw). Watch the full trailer below!

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke will destroy you at any cost. DO REVENGE premieres 16 September. pic.twitter.com/IEjOnkDf7U — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 9, 2022

Straight off the bat we have main characters played by massive actors and actresses. We have Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke, playing ‘Eleanor’, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, playing ‘Drea Torres’, and Euphoria’s Austin Abrams, playing ‘Max’.

That’s not even all the stars involved! We also have additions like 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe as ‘Tara’, and Ms. Marvel’s Rish Shah as ‘Russ Lee’. We’re truly being blessed with this cast.

The plot surrounds Drea, who wants revenge on her boyfriend for publishing her sex tape, and exchange student Eleanor who’s haunted by a rumour. The two teenagers team up to take action against their tormentors.

The movie is getting a lot of buzz online, understandably, but specifically for Maya Hawke’s character, Eleanor. This is the second sapphic portraying character that Miss Hawke has played in the last few years, and fans are in love with both! She’s not just the queer ally we wanted, but the one we needed. A true joy to watch!

The movie has such a modern feel to it, and we can tell it’s going to be a modern classic that we’ll constantly be revisiting. I mean, the outfits! That’s Halloween sorted, right?

Do Revenge comes out September 16th, so until then, we’ll be constantly rewatching the trailer.