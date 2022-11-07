WATCH: The trailer for Knives Out 2 has finally arrived

Knives Out 2 is almost here!

The sequel to the hit 2019 murder mystery has been in the works for quite some time now, and it will finally be arriving on Netflix next month.

The trailer already promises that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be filled with glamour, secrets, intrigue – and, of course, murder.

Daniel Craig is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, and this time, he is taking on an entirely new case, with an entirely new cast. This sequel’s lineup is filled with famous faces, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

In this brand new murder mystery, tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Norton) invites a whole host of his friends to his private island in Greece. However, the party plans soon come crashing down when someone wounds up dead. Determined to untangle the lies, Detective Blanc travels to the island to find out who is responsible for the murder.

The sequel has been scheduled for a limited cinematic release. For just one week only, starting from Wednesday, November 23, selected cinemas will be treating audiences to big screen showings of Glass Onion. Then, from Friday, December 23, fans will be able to enjoy the film on Netflix, from the comfort of their own home. Just in time for the Christmas festivities, too!

Credit: Netflix

Plus, there is even more good news – a third Knives Out film has already been confirmed! In March 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to both sequel films for a hefty sum of $450 million.

Until then, we can’t wait to feast our eyes on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery!