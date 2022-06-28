Watch: The official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has dropped & we’re so excited

Disney have released the first official trailer for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 and have finally announced its release date.

The live-action sequel to the 1993 comedy film is set to drop on Disney+ on September 30. It will see the original Sanderson sisters, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunited for more comedic mayhem.

In the sequel, the witch sisters are accidently resurrected when the Black Flame Candle is lit, and it’s up to three high-school students to stop the witches wreaking havoc on their town all over again. The only issue is, they must do it before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. Will the teens be able to do it?

In the trailer, the witches bellow, “Lock up your children! Yes Salem, we’re back!”, as they come back into the modern world. At the end of the clip which is just over a minute long, we get a glimpse of what the witches look like now- just as evil as before.

Along with Midler, Jessica Parker and Najimy, the cast includes The Shape of Water’s Doug Jones, Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak, Dirt’s Lilia Bunckingham, Belisa Escobedo from American Horror Story, Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso, Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War, Good Boys), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierres (Teen Wolf), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin’, The Proposal) and written by Jen D’Angelo (Happy Together, Workaholics). Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows) is the producer, along with Adam Shankman (Disenchanted, Hairspray), Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise) and David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky) as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for yourself below: