Riverdale releases moving trailer for Luke Perry tribute episode

Riverdale returns to Netflix this week and we're not ready for the emotional episode ahead of us.

Make sure you’ve got the tissues at the ready because the first episode of season four will be a tribute to the late Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the show.

The actor suffered a stroke earlier this year and died at the mere age of 52. Fans, family and co-stars were stunned by the actor’s untimely passing, especially the Riverdale cast.

They will pay tribute to both Luke and his character in this Thursday’s episode of Riverdale. The trailer for the episode had us in floods of tears so there’s no doubt we’ll be blubbering wrecks by the time the end credits roll.

The episode will see Archie come to terms with his father’s death as the residents of Riverdale attend Fred’s funeral.

You can watch the full trailer below but make sure you’ve got the Kleenex by your side.

Riverdale returns to Netflix on October 10.