WATCH: The Kardashians trailer shows Khloé discussing Tristan breakup

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for!

The teaser trailer for the premiere episode of The Kardashians’ second season was released last night. Fans have been excited to see the moment where Khloé reveals her surrogate pregnancy with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer for the dramatic moment, as audiences can expect it to be included in the first episode!

In the teaser trailer, Khloé can be seen discussing her huge news, and how it is being impacted by her difficult breakup with Tristan.

“There is something that I’m ready to talk about,” she revealed. “Tristan and I are having another baby, and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time and it’s just a different experience.”

Her mother, Kris, also gets emotional as she speaks about her daughter’s heartbreak. “It’s hard to watch her in pain,” she admitted through tears.

At the end of the teaser, Khloé promises that she will not let her distressing breakup ruin the arrival of her new bundle of joy. “This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Khloé announced in July of this year that she was expecting her second child with Tristan via a surrogate. The pair are already parents to a four-year-old girl, named True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” her representative confirmed. However, the pregnancy was steeped in drama, due to the fact that Khloé and Tristan are no longer together.

In December 2021, Khloé was devastated to find out that the NBA player had fathered a child with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. Tristan and Maralee conceived the child on the night of Tristan’s 30th birthday party, despite the fact that he was still in a relationship with Khloé at the time.

Khloé then found out about the heartbreaking news through a phone call from her sister Kim, after the story broke around the world.

In August of this year, Khloé confirmed that her baby son had been welcomed into the world. His name has yet to be revealed, with the possibility that it has been held back for an exclusive reveal on the hit reality show.

The season two premiere of The Kardashians will launch on streaming service Disney+ tomorrow, Thursday, September 22. We can’t wait!