Watch: The first trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians is finally here

Hulu has finally dropped the first trailer for season two of popular reality show The Kardashians, which is due to premiere on the streaming service this coming September 22.

By the looks of things, this season is going to be even more dramatic than the last. The one-and-a-half minute trailer gives viewers an inside look into the lives, romances, career moves and health journeys of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

From this first-look trailer, we can already tell which storylines producers have decided to focus on this season, including Kim’s new and exciting romance with Pete Davidson. At the very end of the trailer, the Saturday Night Live star has a hilarious cameo.

Kim, who’s wearing a gorgeous, form-fitting gown, asks her beau, “Babe, do you want to shower with me real quick?” To this Pete simply throws his phone away and scurries off after Kim who’s already unzipping the back of her dress.

In season one of their brand new reality show, Kim kept her new relationship very much on the down-low, only opening up about how she and Pete started seeing each other towards the end of the series. However, it seems the curtain is being pulled back slightly for season two, with Pete possibly appearing more.

Other new storylines for season two include the pregnancy and birth journey of Kylie Jenner, who welcomed the birth of her baby boy five months ago. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding plans also feature in the trailer, along with momager Kris Jenner’s worrying health scare.

Most notably though, would be the court case between Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. At one point in the trailer, 38-year-old Khloé Kardashian says, “She’s suing us for over $100M, and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?”

The Kardashians season two will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on September 22. In the meantime, check out the first look trailer below;