Watch: The Broken Hearts Gallery will be the film of the summer

Cinemas are set to open back up in the coming weeks and we cannot wait to go back. The smell of buttery popcorn, the excitement as the lights dim and the trailer start to play and the buzz in the room as the credits roll and friends, partners and first-dates discuss the movie.

It's one of the main luxuries we missed during the lockdown and we cannot wait to return in July to see The Broken Hearts Gallery starring Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Selena Gomez is the executive producer of the movie so we just know it's going to be one of the top films of the summer.

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder.

After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

This sweet, moving story is exactly what we need in our lives right now. You can check out the trailer for The Broken Hearts Gallery below: