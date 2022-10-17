WATCH: Stacey Solomon introduces fans to Halloween guests

Stacey Solomon has got two new house guests!

The Loose Women panelist has gone above-and-beyond for her home’s Halloween decorations this year, with lots of pumpkins, autumn wreaths and flowers. The wonderful display can be seen at the entrance to their home, Pickle Cottage.

However, Stacey has revealed to her 5.4M Instagram followers last night that she has become quite taken with two particular decorations – a pair of skeletons!

“Spooky Sunday Nights”, Stacey wrote in a caption, alongside a close-up video of the skeletons, fondly nicknamed Phill and Grant by her eldest sons, Zachary and Leighton.

“Coming Home to Phill & Grant’s warm smiles on a Sunday Night – what a treat,” she teased. “Love the bones off em”.

Stacey continued to joke with her followers. “Just got home from a long warehouse sort out day and stood with these guys for a bit, love their company, no back chat just great listeners”.

Many have since taken to Stacey’s comments section to showcase their love and amazement for her incredible Halloween display.

“I love Phil and Grant!,” wrote one fan. “It looks so amazing @staceysolomon love it”.

“This is absolutely brilliant! I bet the children love it, and what a lovely tradition to have x”, commented another.

Each year, Stacey’s fans always look forward to seeing what exciting decorations she has introduced for the new festive season.

“Our favourite family tradition… There’s so many of us now you can’t even see the door,” Stacey joked, alongside a photo of herself, her husband Joe Swash and their children in amongst the display.

We’ve got serious house envy – we already can’t wait to see what the entrance to Pickle Cottage will look like once Christmas begins to roll in!