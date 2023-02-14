WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals rare glimpse of baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley has shared a rare glimpse of her baby girl!

The documentarian recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, dancer Kevin Clifton. The couple, who entered into a relationship after partnering up and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, are now parents to a baby girl named Minnie.

Since Minnie’s birth, Stacey has been keeping her daughter’s life rather private from social media. However, earlier today, the 35-year-old decided to treat her 1.1M Instagram followers to a rare glimpse of baby Minnie.

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Stacey has posted a heartwarming video of new dad Kevin rocking little Minnie back and forth in his arms, his facial expression widening in amazement at his daughter. The short clip also showed the little one wearing an adorable cardigan with her name embroidered in pink.

“My Valentines,” Stacey gushed in the caption of her post.

“The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky,” she continued.

Stacey then penned a dedicated message to her partner. “To the best dad and man in the world ….. happy vally’s darlin,” she wrote.

The TV presenter finished her caption by teasing Kevin about his time away from home on the Strictly Ballroom: The Musical tour. “Ps….. you’re on nights when u get home from tour,” Stacey joked.

In the comments section of her post, Stacey’s friends and fans alike have been expressing their delight and joy at the sweet Valentine’s video.

“I just fell into the doorframe and had a silent cry,” teased podcaster Jules von Hep.

“The cutest!!!!”, replied Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts.

Stacey and Kevin’s fellow Strictly star, Amy Dowden, also commented with heart-eyes emojis.

On January 17, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child into the world, by posting a cute image of an envelope with “Minnie’s parents” written on it.

“Our Daughter is here,” Stacey penned in her caption at the time. “My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED.”

“Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x”, she had added sweetly.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the new parents!