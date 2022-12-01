WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan release tell-all documentary trailer

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – we’ve finally been given the first glimpse at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exclusive documentary with Netflix!

This afternoon, the streaming service released a short trailer for the documentary, which is simply titled Harry & Meghan.

The trailer is filled with black-and-white shots of never-before-seen images of the couple, including stunning snaps from their wedding reception in May 2018, Meghan’s pregnancy journeys with children Archie and Lili, and even a photo of Harry playing the guitar!

However, along with these smiley, glowing images, there are also photos that showcase the more difficult moments in their lives, particularly to do with Meghan’s mental health before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave the UK.

A few photos show Meghan crying during a phone call, as well as a solemn snap of the couple sitting behind King Charles III, the Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales during a royal service.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says in the documentary’s trailer, presumably alluding to the couple’s tense split from the rest of the royal family at the beginning of 2020.

Credit: Netflix

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan added at the end of the trailer.

Netflix has billed the documentary as a “global event”, but the streaming giant has yet to confirm when it will be released.

This is not the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken openly about their lives before and after leaving the UK. In March 2021, the pair gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they detailed how they were made to feel uncomfortable and unwelcome within the royal family.

Credit: Netflix

This coming January, Prince Harry is also set to debut his revealing memoir, titled Spare. He has promised that the book will cover “raw, unflinching honesty”, including his memories of the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

It looks like 2023 could be a landmark year for the Sussex family!