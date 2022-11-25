WATCH: Our top picks from what’s new on Netflix this weekend

We can always count on Netflix to deliver some incredible new content each week, and this weekend is no exception!

If you are looking for something new to spice up your weekend watch-list, then there are lots of amazing new titles on offer. Whether you’re looking for a brand new TV series or an entertaining film, Netflix has got you covered. From documentaries to creepy thrillers, there is something on this list for everyone to enjoy.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a bowl of popcorn, settle down on the sofa and stick on one of these new releases:

Wednesday

Fans of The Addams Family will love this new series! Follow creepy young psychic Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy, and attempts to navigate her new relationships at the school whilst trying to solve the mysterious incident that trapped her parents 25 years ago. During her time at her new school, Wednesday also becomes intrigued by a deadly killing spree that has began to terrorise the local town… but will she be successful in stopping it?

The Noel Diary

Such a heartwarming film, based on the novel of the same name by Richard Paul Evans! During the process of cleaning out his old childhood home at Christmastime, novelist Jacob Turner meets an enigmatic young woman named Rachel who is searching for her birth mother. Will the discovery of an old diary lead the pair to unlock their pasts, as well as their hearts?

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

This brand-new documentary from the makers of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich tells the story of Ghislaine Maxwell’s court case, and takes viewers behind the headlines. The story will detail how Epstein’s abiding accomplice managed to keep her true nature hidden for so long. Stories from the pair’s survivors frame the documentary, making it a powerful watch.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah is back with another hilarious stand-up show! This time, the funny man talks about anything and everything: from learning how to speak German and judging people in horror films, to speaking ill of the dead and his hilarious experience of ordering Indian food in Scotland.