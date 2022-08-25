WATCH: Netflix’s new dating show is their craziest one yet

Now that Love Island is over and the autumn nights are rolling in, we’re in desperate need of a cheesy reality show to sink our teeth into. Thankfully, our wishes have been granted!

The official trailer for Netflix’s new dating series, Dated & Related, has just been released. The streaming service has also confirmed that the show will launch next Friday, September 2.

The concept of Dated & Related is promising to go where no other dating show has gone before. The show’s premise centres on sibling pairings entering a luxurious villa together, in the hopes of finding ‘the one’ for each other.

For the duration of 10 episodes, the siblings will have to watch each other date, flirt, and make moves that you would typically never want your brother or sister to see.

As the show’s official description says, “Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t?”

The series will be hosted by Too Hot To Handle’s Melinda Berry, an already-familiar face to the Netflix reality show universe. At the end of the series, the winning couple will walk out of the villa with $100,000.

Dated & Related promises to deliver on everything from sibling rivalry and awkwardness, to bitter arguments and unbearable tension.

Our TV schedule for next weekend is officially sorted – we can’t wait to watch all the drama unfold!