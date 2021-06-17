Watch: Netflix release trailer for shocking West Cork Murder doc

If you’re subscribed to a fair few serial killer podcasts or perhaps enjoy a dark and twisted murder documentary, then listen up! Netflix have just dropped the chilling trailer for their brand new documentary all about an infamous murder in West Cork which took place 25 years ago.

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork is a three-park docu-series which examines one of Ireland’s most famous murders, that of French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, which took place in West Cork in 1996.

Sophie’s brutal murder in one of the most beautiful and remote regions of Ireland shocked the country and triggered one of the biggest investigations it had ever seen – and over the next two and a half decades became a national obsession in both Ireland and France.

The docu-series includes exclusive contributions from members of Sophie’s family including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, parents George and Marguerite Bouniol, uncle, Jean Pierre Gazeau, aunt Marie Madeleine Opalka, and her cousin, Frédéric Gazeau, who also serves as an associate producer on the series.

With access both to the victim's family and those involved in the story, the series unravels this extraordinary tale from its beginnings and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie.

With award-winning talent at the helm of this documentary, it’s safe to say that we’re in for quite a journey. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is from Oscar winning producer of Searching for Sugar Man and Man on Wire, Simon Chinn and is produced by Chinn’s company, Lightbox, for Netflix. Meanwhile, BAFTA nominee John Dower (The Thriller in Manila, The Mystery of D.B. Cooper) took on the role as director.

This three-part documentary series is due to land on Netflix in just a few short weeks on June 30. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Sophie: A Murder In West Cork below;