WATCH: Netflix release first trailer for Emily In Paris season 3

Emily In Paris fans, the moment you have been waiting for is finally here – Netflix have just released their official trailer for season 3!

The streaming platform took to social media earlier this afternoon to treat viewers to a first glimpse at the upcoming season, ahead of its release date on December 21.

“Tourist season is over”, the Netflix social media team teased, alongside the French flag emoji. “@EmilyInParis S3 drops on Netflix December 21st!”, they added.

The main plot of Emily In Paris follows Emily (played by actress Lily Collins) as she moves to France after her employer takes over a luxury marketing company. As well as living a life of luxury with extravagant perks, Emily’s journey in Paris so far has not been without its fair share of whirlwind romances.

In the second and most recent season of Emily In Paris, our heroine met and eventually became infatuated with charming Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), despite her continuing – and complicated – relationship with her downstairs neighbour, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

"One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life," Netflix writes in the synopsis for season 3.

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides," they add.

By the looks of the trailer, it seems as though season 3 is definitely promising to tangle up Emily’s love life even further! “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily exclaims in the sneak peek to her best friend Mindy (played by Ashley Park).

The good news for Emily In Paris fans just keeps coming, as the show has already been re-commissioned for a fourth season.

Until then, we have season 3 to look forward to! Viewers can say ‘bonjour’ to France once more when the third season of Emily In Paris drops on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21.

We can't wait!